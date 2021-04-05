LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Cantel Medical worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after purchasing an additional 332,231 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after purchasing an additional 206,041 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

CMD stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

