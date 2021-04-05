Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CBIZ by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 294,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $553,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,791 shares of company stock worth $6,304,297 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.