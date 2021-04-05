Insider Selling: TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Sells 2,560 Shares of Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

