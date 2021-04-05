Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $166,680.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

