LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

