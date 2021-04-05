The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,544 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS opened at $38.79 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

