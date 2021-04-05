The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,011 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,737,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,640,000 after purchasing an additional 244,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

