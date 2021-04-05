The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 605 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Forward Air worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Forward Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Forward Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

FWRD stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

