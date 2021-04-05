LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fortive by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,085,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,724,000 after purchasing an additional 564,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,312,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fortive by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 685,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,581,000 after buying an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,159.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 254,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.90 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

