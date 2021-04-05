LPL Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

