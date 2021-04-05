iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,240,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,000,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,921 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $121.69 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. iRobot’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

