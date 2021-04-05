The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,996 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Callaway Golf worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,604,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 99,467 shares during the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. B. Riley upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.