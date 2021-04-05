The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.