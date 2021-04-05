Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

