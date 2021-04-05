Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $49.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $50.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.