The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,073,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,908 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $41.06 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

