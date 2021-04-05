The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 337,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,197,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 317,161 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,851,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.70 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.