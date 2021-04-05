NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.05). NOW posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOW.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $11,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NOW by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNOW opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98.
About NOW
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
