Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,496 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of QAD worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD in the first quarter worth $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QAD by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

QADA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. Analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.