Credit Suisse AG Purchases 27,216 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

