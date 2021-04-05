Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $220,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

Shares of BA stock opened at $252.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.15. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

