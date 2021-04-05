Eaton Vance Management Has $200.89 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,191,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.31% of Truist Financial worth $200,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

