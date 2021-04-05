Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,711,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,842 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $317,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average of $112.98. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.