Eaton Vance Management Buys 64,850 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $390,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,472,000 after acquiring an additional 216,916 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 571,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $298,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $133,116,000 after acquiring an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.47 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.93. The company has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

