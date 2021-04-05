Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,618,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 549,872 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $494,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $301,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 103,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

