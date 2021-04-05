110,568 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,685,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 156,171 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

