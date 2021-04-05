Credit Suisse AG Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

UCTT opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

