Peter Larocque Sells 2,041 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28.

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58.

SNX opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

