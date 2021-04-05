Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $321,638.64 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $321,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,072.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SILK opened at $51.10 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

