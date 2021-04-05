George Orban Sells 3,250 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at $48,722,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $120.51 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

