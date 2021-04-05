Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Sells $440,026.74 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CWH opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -55.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camping World by 207.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

