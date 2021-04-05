Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Sells $440,026.74 in Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE CWH opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $44.10.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Camping World by 207.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
