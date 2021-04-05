Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,584 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $12,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Zumiez stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $46,207.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,069 shares in the company, valued at $133,532.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,761,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,934 shares of company stock worth $11,792,055 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.