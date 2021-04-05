Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of Coherus BioSciences worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,354,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 884,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 39,701 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

