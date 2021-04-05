Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,647 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 45,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $934,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,851 shares of company stock worth $5,470,216. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

