Wedbush Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.74.

MU opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

