Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,847 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $67.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

