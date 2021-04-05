Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stake Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

