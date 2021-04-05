Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MTS Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MTS Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSC. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.