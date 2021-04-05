Barclays PLC Sells 3,917 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKPT opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

