Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,304,081.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $182.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

