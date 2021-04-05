Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

STRS stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.