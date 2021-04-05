United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 18,750.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

