Barclays PLC Sells 675 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alico by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alico by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Alico during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alico alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

ALCO opened at $29.51 on Monday. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $221.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s payout ratio is -300.00%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.