British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

BATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Insiders bought 10,616 shares of company stock valued at $30,040,955 over the last quarter.

BATS opened at GBX 2,715.50 ($35.48) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,669.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,703.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

