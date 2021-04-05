Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,239,000 after buying an additional 191,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,705,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

