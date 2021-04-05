Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Northwest Pipe worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

