Citigroup Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $25.23 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.