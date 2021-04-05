Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of Accel Entertainment worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,602 shares of company stock worth $1,035,707. Company insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

