Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Sells $1,064,541.66 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,541.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yvonne Tran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $78.53 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.43.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

