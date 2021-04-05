West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 19,027.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Equities analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

